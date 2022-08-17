IMF holds Saudi Arabia 2022 economic growth forecast at 7.6%

The IMF said in a report on Saudi Arabia that its economy would grow by 7.6% this year, unchanged from its most recent forecast, and that inflation was expected to remain at 2.8% for the year.

"Managing oil revenues in a sustainable manner, so that spending does not rise and fall in line with the price of oil, would promote fiscal sustainability and prevent a return to previous oil-driven cycles of boom and bust," the IMF said.

"So too would far-sighted budget planning and policies to diversify the economy," the IMF report added.

