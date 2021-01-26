Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees 'exceptional uncertainty'

01/26/2021 | 08:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn in 2020 would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected.

It said multiple vaccine approvals and the launch of vaccinations in some countries in December had boosted hopes of an eventual end to the pandemic that has now infected nearly 100 million people and claimed the lives of over 2.1 million globally.

But it warned that the world economy continued to face "exceptional uncertainty" and new waves of COVID-19 infections and variants posed risks, and global activity would remain well below pre-COVID projections made one year ago.

Close to 90 million people are likely to fall below the extreme poverty threshold during 2020-2021, with the pandemic wiping out progress made in reducing poverty over the past two decades. Large numbers of people remained unemployed and underemployed in many countries, including the United States.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecast a 2020 global contraction of 3.5%, an improvement of 0.9 percentage points from the 4.4% slump predicted in October, reflecting stronger-than-expected momentum in the second half of 2020.

It predicted global growth of 5.5% in 2021, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from the October forecast, citing expectations of a vaccine-powered uptick later in the year and added policy support in the United States, Japan and a few other large economies.

It said the U.S. economy - the largest in the world - was expected to grow by 5.1% in 2021, an upward revision of 2 percentage points attributed to carryover from strong momentum in the second half of 2020 and the benefit accruing from $900 billion in additional fiscal support approved in December.

The forecast would likely rise further if the U.S. Congress passes a $1.9 trillion relief package proposed by newly inaugurated President Joe Biden, economists say.

China's economy is expected to expand by 8.1% in 2021 and 5.6% in 2022, compared with its October forecasts of 8.2% and 5.8%, respectively, while India's economy is seen growing 11.5% in 2021, up 2.7 percentage points from the October forecast after a stronger-than-expected recovering in 2020.

The Fund said countries should continue to support their economies until activity normalized to limit persistent damage from the deep recession of the past year.

Low-income countries would need continued support through grants, low-interest loans and debt relief, and some countries may require debt restructuring, the IMF said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aHow to File Taxes if You Worked Remotely in a Different State
DJ
08:14aIMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees 'exceptional uncertainty'
RE
08:08aNEW REPORT : Top Three Ways to Drive Boardroom Engagement around Cybersecurity Strategy
PR
08:06aMicrosoft earnings in spotlight for signs of business recovery, Xbox growth
RE
08:05aOnline Matchmaker Carly Spindel Is Seeking an Investment Of $650,000 For 10% of Flash Match NYC
SE
08:05aTurrem Is Offering a Buy 1 Give 1 Listing Package to Benefit Small Local Businesses
SE
08:05aNew Book Helps People to Deal with Loss During the Pandemic
SE
08:00aYiftee Surpasses 200 Community eGift Card Programs
SE
07:59aBlackRock's Fink warns companies need to show a net-zero plan
RE
07:58aJohnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data 'soon'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
4MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
5Travel troubles force Rolls-Royce to cut 2021 flight forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ