Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket

05/14/2022 | 09:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration

BEIJING (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it has increased the weighting of the dollar and Chinese yuan in its review of the currencies that make up the valuation of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset.

The review is the first since the yuan, also known as the renminbi, joined the basket of currencies in 2016 in what was a milestone in Beijing's efforts to internationalise its currency.

The IMF raised the U.S. currency's weighting to 43.38% from 41.73% and the yuan to 12.28% from 10.92%. The euro's weighting declined to 29.31% from 30.93%, the yen's fell to 7.59% from 8.33% and the British pound fell to 7.44% from 8.09%.

The IMF said in a statement its executive board had determined the weighting based on trade and financial market developments from 2017 to 2021.

"Directors concurred that neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor advances in Fintech have had any major impact on the relative role of currencies in the SDR basket so far," the IMF said.

Although the yuan's value has declined recently, it has risen roughly 2% against the dollar since 2016, and appreciated about 6% against its major trading partners.

In a statement on Sunday, the People's Bank of China said China will continue to promote the reform and opening of its financial market.

The updated weightings take effect on Aug. 1.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aPolls open in Lebanese parliamentary election
RE
12:11aUnicredit and citigroup are exploring asset swaps with russian f…
RE
12:09aPolls open in Lebanese parliamentary election
RE
12:05aChancellor Scholz's SPD party faces test in key state vote
RE
12:04aChancellor Scholz's SPD party faces test in key state vote
RE
05/14Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack on New York state supermarket
RE
05/14Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack on New York state supermarket
RE
05/14Locked-down Shanghai to start gradually reopening malls, other businesses
RE
05/14Australia PM, trailing in election polls, announces housing policy
RE
05/14Australia PM, trailing in election polls, announces housing policy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
2Malaysia foreign minister meets counterpart from Myanmar shadow govt in..
3Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
4Unicredit And Citigroup Are Exploring Asset Swaps With Russian Financia..
5Houston ends 3-game skid with 2-0 victory over Nashville

HOT NEWS