IMF may be unsatisfied with Lebanon 2022 budget, economy minister says

BEIRUT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon's 2022 budget may fall
short of International Monetary Fund requirements for a bailout
programme, a member of Lebanon's IMF negotiations team told
Reuters on Thursday as parliament holds sessions to approve the
budget.
An IMF deal is seen as a first crucial step for Lebanon to
begin exiting a three-year financial implosion that has left
eight in 10 people poor and that the World Bank has said is one
of the worst crises in the world since the 1850s.
In April, Lebanon reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with
the international lender for a $3 billion bailout that set out
roughly 10 pre-conditions, including the adoption of the
country's 2022 budget, that must be fulfilled before the
programme goes to the IMF board for approval.
"I am very concerned that the IMF could not be satisfied
with the numbers in the budget," Economy Minister Amin Salam
said as he left a morning session.
An IMF spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The SLA called on Lebanon to generate more revenue so it can
increase spending on the crippled public sector and on social
aid via a "more equal and transparent distribution of the tax
burden."
This would be supported by "a change in imports valuation
for custom and tax purposes to be done at a unified exchange
rate," the SLA said.
Instead of unifying the exchange rate, which sat at around
38,000 Lebanese pounds per U.S. dollar on Thursday, parliament
is set to approve a customs exchange rate between 12,000 and
14,000 pounds per dollar, well below a previous proposal of
around 20,000, according to proposals being studied.
"If they (the IMF) don't see that it reflects at least
halfway of what they expect, it’s going to be a problem," Salam
said.
Lawmakers view approval of a higher exchange rate for
imports as a move that would be unpopular with their
constituencies in the heavily import-dependent country.
A political source told Reuters that Lebanon's finance
minister, prime minister and president had disagreed over who
would take responsibility for hiking the customs fee, saying
none wanted to pay "the political price" of possible spikes in
the costs of basic goods.
Lebanon's parliament has so far failed to complete any of
the four IMF pre-conditions it has been asked to do, including
the 2022 budget, capital controls and a law to restructure the
banking sector. Lebanon's cabinet has completed some of the
pre-condition IMF had set out for it, including endorsing a
financial recovery plan.
After parliament adopted an amended banking secrecy law in
July, the IMF later said it was "a substantial reform... but (a)
few key deficiencies remain."
Progress toward completing the SLA has been slowed by
resistance from political factions, commercial banks and
powerful private lobby groups opposed to the Lebanese
government's financial recovery plan agreed with the IMF.
