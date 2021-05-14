IMF mission says Ghana economy rebounding

May 14 (Reuters) - A country mission of the International
Monetary Fund said on Friday that Ghana has managed its COVID-19
outbreak very effectively and its economy is rebounding with the
support of strong policies.
"Policy interventions in 2020 were also critical to
safeguard livelihoods and paved the way for a faster rebound of
economic activity," said Carlo Sdralevich, the mission head, in
a statement following virtual meetings ended on May 12.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)