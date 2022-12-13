Advanced search
IMF not expected to discuss Sri Lanka before year-end -sources

12/13/2022 | 02:12pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's economic crisis exposes gaps in renewable energy push

LONDON (Reuters) - The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is not expected to formally approve Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout before year-end, a key step required for the embattled country to receive funding, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Seeking a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, Sri Lanka reached an IMF staff-level agreement in June with the deal subject to approval and contingent on Sri Lanka authorities following through with previously agreed measures.

Sri Lanka said in September that it expected the board to approve the deal by year-end. Progress has been slow in recent months, and Sri Lanka's finance minister acknowledged last month that the request might extend into January.

Sri Lanka has to secure prior financing assurances from creditors, put its heavy debt burden on a sustainable path and increase public revenue before the global lender will disburse the funds. The IMF stressed the importance of joint talks involving three of Sri Lanka's main bilateral creditors - China, Japan and India.

The IMF's online board calendar, which has added meetings through Dec. 22 to discuss progress and new tranches for a number of emerging economies, makes no mention of Sri Lanka.

In response to an inquiry, Sri Lanka's finance ministry said it was "100% focused" on securing IMF approval.

"We are taking every necessary policy step to secure financing assurances from our bilateral creditors as quickly as possible," the ministry said in an emailed statement.

Sri Lanka said in October it aimed to nearly double its tax revenue to around 15% of gross domestic product by 2026 from 8.5% now - one essential step to unlock IMF funding.

The IMF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
