Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IMF official says debt roundtable to focus on broad restructuring hurdles

02/14/2023 | 03:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's strategy director on Tuesday said the goal of a new sovereign debt panel of creditors and borrowers due to meet on Friday is to try to reach understandings on common standards, principles and definitions for how to restructure distressed country debts.

Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, director of the IMF's Strategy, Policy and Review Department, told reporters that the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable does not intend to discuss country-specific debt restructuring issues, but to address some of the broader impediments that have been delaying such relief.

"So it's basically to discuss issues that have been impeding reaching a timely debt restructuring process, and the lessons from the cases that we had in the recent past, and to come up with technical solutions to address these shortcomings," Pazarbasioglu said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:41pCommonwealth Bank of Australia posts record half-year profit
RE
03:40pReddit aims for IPO in second half of 2023 - The Information
RE
03:38pAvaya files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
RE
03:35pShares mixed in volatile market after U.S. inflation data
RE
03:35pReddit Aims For IPO In Second Half Of 2023 - The Information
RE
03:35pReddit aims for ipo in second half as market’s gears quietly tur…
RE
03:35pU.S. approves possible sale of military systems support to Kuwait -Pentagon
RE
03:34pBiden pick for U.S. Federal Communications Commission faces opposition
RE
03:05pNZ's Fletcher Building half-year profit drops on provisions, soft housing market
RE
03:04pIMF official says debt roundtable to focus on broad restructuring hurdles
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices increase in January; trend slowing
2Tesla changes U.S. prices for fourth time in two months
3Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, Gilead, Occidental Pet..
4Thyssenkrupp's Q1 operating profit down 33% on lower steel prices
5Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

HOT NEWS