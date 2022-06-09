IMF plans in-person Sri Lanka mission in coming weeks for policy talks

The goal of the next mission will be to build on the technical discussions already held with Sri Lanka's authorities in May.

"The timing of a staff level agreement will depend in part on the strength of the policies that the authorities would promote", Rice added during the fund's regular media briefing.

The nation-island is in talks with the IMF for a loan package to help navigate its worst economic crisis in seven decades. Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe requested on Wednesday to send a staff-level delegation to the crisis-hit country as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker)