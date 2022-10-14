IMF plugs financing gaps as riskier emerging markets face squeeze

*
IMF has extended $90 bln to 18 states since start of
Ukraine war
Over a quarter of EM debt is distressed - JPMorgan
China rethinking role as lender reshapes funding options
IMF launches food shock financing window
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) -
There's little relief in sight for a host of developing
nations from Egypt to Malawi and from Pakistan to Ecuador, all
of whom are facing a painful economic squeeze as the costs of
servicing debt rise further.
Officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and
other bodies expect the debt crunch to heap more pressure on
these so-called 'frontier markets', which are already struggling
with the impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine and the Federal
Reserve's tightening cycle to cool U.S. inflation.
Many of these countries are also still wrestling with
the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locked out of worldwide debt markets and with China
redrafting its role as the lender of choice to many poorer
nations, countries are increasingly relying on the help of the
IMF to plug financing gaps.
"Their fiscal space to deal with all of this is very
little," Gita Gopinath, the IMF's first deputy managing
director, told a seminar on the sidelines of the annual
IMF-World Bank Meeting. "We will grapple (with this) for several
months to come."
The Washington-based lender has agreed new programmes or
augmented existing ones for 18 countries to the tune of $90
billion since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, its managing
director Kristalina Georgieva said. Including support since the
start of COVID-19, this total rises to $260 billion for 93
countries while another 28 have expressed interest in receiving
support.
The fund needs to navigate shoring up fragile economies
while ensuring often painful economic reforms don't fall by the
wayside.
"The IMF is trying to strike balance between conditionality
and agility," said Patrick Curran, senior economist at Tellimer,
who is in Washington for the international lender's meetings.
"Countries like Pakistan, Egypt, Lebanon and Sri Lanka can't
simply have the funding without any sort of commitments from the
government."
Sri Lanka recently struck a staff level agreement to unlock
almost $3 billion, while Zambia got the nod on a $1.3 billion
loan programme, a key step to start receiving disbursements.
Both countries have defaulted on overseas debt but are also
set to rework debt with bilateral lenders, with all eyes set on
China as the IMF and G7 economies insist Beijing implement debt
relief for poorer nations.
Ghana, Egypt, Tunisia and Malawi are all in talks on some
type of IMF financing.
MORE PAIN TO COME?
Rising borrowing costs and risk aversion amid growth woes
and soaring inflation have seen the likes of Kenya, Egypt and
Ecuador locked out of capital markets.
Over a quarter of emerging market sovereign bonds trade at
spreads over U.S. Treasuries in excess of 1,000 basis points - a
threshold for distinguishing distressed debt, Deutsche Bank
calculated in a recent report. Such yields make it impossible
for countries to tap international capital markets.
With major central banks such as the Fed and the European
Central Bank still in the early stage of rate hike cycles,
pressure on emerging currencies and bond yields would continue
at least through mid-next year, said Deutsche Bank's Michael
Spencer, adding the hit from FX depreciations, especially
against the dollar, was the "main source of risk to government
finances" in developing nations.
Investors have yanked $70 billion from emerging market bond
funds so far in 2022, according to data from JPMorgan, which
pegs year-end outflows at $80 billion.
In Washington, discussions were rife as to when creditors
might change tack and buy emerging markets bonds again.
March could be a turning point, assuming the Fed stops
hiking rates after a peak in inflation. For others, it is not
that straightforward due to global uncertainty.
"It is a world with higher rates, higher inflation, and
slower economy," added the head of sovereign debt of a large New
York-based investment fund.
More defaults are also in the making, said Elena Duggar,
managing director of credit strategy & research at ratings
agency Moody's.
"Frontier markets, which are highly reliant on external
financing, which have a larger share of foreign currency debt
have been most vulnerable," said Duggar, also in Washington.
Countries' debt burdens have risen. The average public debt
to GDP ratio - a key measure of fiscal health - rose to 60% in
2022 from 36% in 2012, the IMF’s most recent Global Financial
Stability Report found.
Turning to the IMF for financing has been the traditional
playbook for smaller, strained countries in times of crisis.
A set of new IMF tools should also help funnel more funds to
such countries in the short-term.
A food shock financing window aims to help countries facing
shortages and urgent balance of payment needs, while the
Resilience and Sustainability Trust adds financing to help
countries deal with climate change, pandemics and other
longer-term issues
However, IMF funding alone is unlikely to be enough and the
strings attached can be hindrance rather than help, said
JPMorgan's Nicolaie Alexandru-Chidesciuc.
"But IMF does act as an anchor and allows access to a
broader set of funding, even if not from the market," said
Alexandru-Chidesciuc.
