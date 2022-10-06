Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IMF praises Oman progress but lowers GDP forecast amid global risks

10/06/2022 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its forecast for Oman's GDP growth to 4.3% in 2022, although higher oil prices, fiscal consolidation measures and progress on structural reforms are supporting a post-pandemic economic recovery.

This compares with the IMF's 4.5% estimate in June.

"Uncertainties continue to cloud the outlook, with downside risks, notably from global sources, dominating in the short run," the IMF said in a statement after a mission to Oman.

Oman, one of the Gulf's weaker economies, swung to a budget surplus in the first half of 2022, easing pressure on public finances and improving its ability to meet debt obligations.

The IMF expects Oman to post fiscal and external surpluses in 2022 and over the medium term, due mainly to higher oil revenue, fiscal discipline and the introduction of value added tax. Central government debt is expected to fall to 44% of GDP in 2022 from 62.9% last year, it added.

Inflation was projected to average 3% in 2022, although this is lower than the 3.7% that the IMF projected in June.

The Fund cautioned, however, that private sector credit growth remained "subdued".

Oman's economy remains primarily reliant on revenue from hydrocarbons despite plans to diversify into sectors such as tourism, logistics and renewables.

The government has also undertaken structural reforms as part of an economic development plan, but progress on job creation has remained slow and there has been limited success in attracting foreign investment from beyond the immediate region. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.49% 93.21 Delayed Quote.13.79%
WTI -0.47% 87.612 Delayed Quote.14.86%
Latest news "Economy"
06:48aStocks waver as dollar eases, oil steadies on OPEC+ deal
RE
06:48aIsrael's central bank chief sees rates peaking at "3%-plus" while avoiding recession
RE
06:45aGunmen in southern Mexico kill mayor, 17 others -media
RE
06:44aPutin: Russia expects sanctions pressure to increase
RE
06:40aIMF praises Oman progress but lowers GDP forecast amid global risks
RE
06:37aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee skids towards record low again on corporate dollar demand
RE
06:36aUganda hikes key rate to 10% as inflation outlook worsens
RE
06:35aRussian auto sales drop 59.6% in September year-on-year, AEB says
RE
06:35aRussian foreign ministry: Moscow 'fully committed' to avoiding nuclear war
RE
06:29a'Almost a luxury': EU coffee prices up 16.9% in August
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
2Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
3Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
4Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan drops its Sell rating

HOT NEWS