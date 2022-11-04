IMF projects Mexico's economy will slow in the near term

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The International
Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday forecast Mexico's economy will
grow 2.1% in 2022 and 1.2% in 2023, saying "economic growth is
expected to slow in the near term reflecting weaker U.S. growth
and tighter global financial conditions."
The IMF said in a statement that Mexico is well-placed to
navigate a turbulent global environment due to "very strong"
macroeconomic policies and policy frameworks.
The fund also said it welcomed the "proactive approach" from
Mexico's central bank, known as Banxico, in tackling inflation
with interest rate hikes. In September, Banxico raised rates by
75 basis points to a record 9.25%.
Further rate hikes may be needed "for some time" due to
uncertainty around inflation in 2023, the IMF said. Banxico
board member Gerardo Esquivel told Reuters last month the bank
was nearing the end of its rate hike cycle.
The IMF also called Mexico's envisaged neutral fiscal stance
in 2022 and 2023 "appropriate," while noting retail fuel
subsidies had a "sizable" impact on the country's budget.
IMF directors "generally encouraged the authorities to shift
toward more targeted support should oil prices rise again," the
fund said.
They also noted that fostering more private participation in
the energy sector would help boost competitiveness and
investment, the IMF said.
Mexico has been in extended talks with the United States
over a U.S. complaint that plans to strengthen state control of
energy is coming at the expense of private firms.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is looking to expand
output from Mexico's fossil fuel-dependent state energy
companies, including the heavily indebted Petroleos Mexicanos
.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Anthony
Esposito)