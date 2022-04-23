IMF reaches agreement with Benin on $658 million extended credit facility

The program is intended to help the West African country address pressing financing needs related to security, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, as well as anchor its national development plan, the IMF said.

"IMF staff and the Beninese authorities have reached agreement on an innovative program - first case under the IMF's High Combined Credit Exposure (HCCE) policy - to support the economy in the near-term while advancing policies and reforms to foster sustained private sector led growth," it said.

The agreement is subject to approval by IMF Management and the Executive Board around mid-June 2022.

