Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF reaches agreement with Benin on $658 million extended credit facility

04/23/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAKAR (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement with Benin on a new 42-month extended credit facility worth $658 million, the IMF said in a statement on Friday.

The program is intended to help the West African country address pressing financing needs related to security, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, as well as anchor its national development plan, the IMF said.

"IMF staff and the Beninese authorities have reached agreement on an innovative program - first case under the IMF's High Combined Credit Exposure (HCCE) policy - to support the economy in the near-term while advancing policies and reforms to foster sustained private sector led growth," it said.

The agreement is subject to approval by IMF Management and the Executive Board around mid-June 2022.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52aNiger approves re-deployment of more European special forces from Mali
RE
04:49aIMF reaches agreement with Benin on $658 million extended credit facility
RE
04:46aSix people killed in blast at restaurant in Somalia's capital -ambulance official
RE
04:44aAnger mounts among locked-down Shanghai residents as city reports more COVID deaths
RE
04:42aGuinea's ousted president Conde freed from house arrest
RE
04:38aAnger mounts among locked-down Shanghai residents as city reports more COVID deaths
RE
04:35aGuinea's ousted president Conde freed from house arrest
RE
03:55aTIMELINE : Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters third month
RE
03:53aOne killed, several injured in Bosnia quake
RE
03:49aTIMELINE : Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters third month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content
2Credit Agricole S A : Communique
3China's CNOOC starts production at 2 Bohai Sea oil blocks
4Kahoot : in the news roundup, April 22
5Chile's Codelco starts offering exploration assets to third parties

HOT NEWS