IMF reaches agreement with Ecuador on economic policies for $1 billion program

MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary
Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday it has reached a staff-level
agreement with Ecuadorian authorities on the economic policies
required to conclude reviews of its 27-month Extended Fund
Facility arrangement-supported program.
Upon completion of reviews, Ecuador will have access to
financing worth about $1 billion, which authorities will use for
the national budget, the IMF said.
