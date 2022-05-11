IMF reaches agreement with Ecuador on economic policies for $1 billion program

MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday it has reached a staff-level agreement with Ecuadorian authorities on the economic policies required to conclude reviews of its 27-month Extended Fund Facility arrangement-supported program.

Upon completion of reviews, Ecuador will have access to financing worth about $1 billion, which authorities will use for the national budget, the IMF said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese)