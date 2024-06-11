NAIROBI, June 11 (Reuters) - Kenya has reached a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, the organisation said, paving the way for the disbursement of about $976 million. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, George Obulutsa and Gursimran Kaur; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
