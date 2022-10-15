IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme

TUNIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary
Fund has reached a staff-level agreement with Tunisia for a $1.9
billion, 48-month loan arrangement to help it restore
macroeconomic stability and strengthen social safety nets and
tax equity, the fund said.
The agreement is subject to approval by the fund's executive
board, which is scheduled to discuss the request in December, it
said in a statement on Saturday.
