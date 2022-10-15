IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme

TUNIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has reached a staff-level agreement with Tunisia for a $1.9 billion, 48-month loan arrangement to help it restore macroeconomic stability and strengthen social safety nets and tax equity, the fund said.

The agreement is subject to approval by the fund's executive board, which is scheduled to discuss the request in December, it said in a statement on Saturday. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed in Cairo; writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Philippa Fletcher)