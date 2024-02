Feb 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that it recognized the important efforts by Argentina to restore macroeconomic stability through the establishment of a strong fiscal anchor.

Gita Gopinath, the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, said in a statement after meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei that "initial actions are starting to bear fruit, although the path ahead remains challenging." (Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle)