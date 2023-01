LUSAKA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during a visit to Zambia on Tuesday that the southern African country was making remarkable progress in pursuing pledged reforms.

Zambia secured an IMF loan programme after it defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Chris Mfula Writing by Nellie Peyton and Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)