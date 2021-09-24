IMF's Georgieva accuses former World Bank president Kim's office of manipulation

She also accused the office of the bank's past president, Jim Kong Kim, of manipulation, saying his office had proposed including Hong Kong data in China's ranking in the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 report to boost China's standing. 7

Georgieva, facing calls for her resignation, criticized the report, prepared by law firm WilmerHale, in a detailed statement to the executive board of the International Monetary Fund, which is reviewing the matter.

