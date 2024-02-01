WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said she anticipates that the Federal Reserve would begin to cut U.S. interest rates in "a matter of months" but cautioned that there was a risk to the global economy of waiting too long to ease policy.

Georgieva told reporters at IMF headquarters that she thinks the U.S. central bank made the right decision to hold rates steady but remain cautious on declaring victory against inflation.

"If you carefully assess the Fed posture, it is one that recognizes the job is not quite yet done, but we are near the end," Georgieva said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)