Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IMF's Gopinath: Poorer nations do face big debt challenges

10/11/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the IMF Gopinath speaks during an interview in Davos

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging markets do not face a systemic sovereign debt crisis, though many poorer nations do face big challenges, Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) first deputy managing director told a panel in Washington on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event during the annual IMF World Bank meeting, Gopinath said some 60% of low income countries were either already in debt distress or in high risk of debt distress.

"To be clear, it's not as though we have a systemic sovereign debt crises there," Gopinath said.

"The vast majority of emerging market economies are nowhere near there, but on the other side, we do have many countries, several of whom, for instance, are in Sub-Saharan Africa, where this is a major challenge."

Speaking at the same event, Elena Duggar, managing director of credit strategy & research at ratings agency Moody's, also said she did not expect a widespread debt crisis across emerging economies, but predicted more countries would have to overhaul their debt burdens.

"Emerging markets are looking at a less supportive, external environment in terms of tighter financial conditions and slower growth," said Duggar. "And we're looking at high uncertainty and high risks in the economic environment and the possibilities of much deeper economic contractions, which normally translates into financial market volatility and episodes of stop and go market access - so this will mean an elevated default rates."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.20% 400.49 Real-time Quote.-24.91%
MOODY'S CORPORATION -0.91% 241.11 Delayed Quote.-37.16%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.70% 129.91 Real-time Quote.-25.28%
Latest news "Economy"
03:06pMarkets sway around on raft of economic, political worries
RE
03:03pIMF's Gopinath: Poorer nations do face big debt challenges
RE
03:01pSpot silver falls over 3%…
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.50% to Settle at $6.5960 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFactbox-Ticking bomb: The risks the IMF sees to financial stability
RE
02:57pMexico pursuing EU deal to locally produce vaccines, meds
RE
02:56pBank of England's Bailey tells pension funds they have 3 days to rebalance
RE
02:54pColumbia Threadneedle suspends dealing in UK fund to restore liquidity
RE
02:52pIf Taiwan is safe, supply chains will be safe, says Taiwan minister
RE
02:49pMany U.S. drivers treat partially automated cars as self-driving -study
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Ferrari, Meta..
2U.S. banks seen building $5 billion in reserves as recession risks grow
3Volkswagen: stabilization period over for Porsche IPO
4Eni : begins providing additional deliveries of LNG to the Panigaglia t..
5Taiwan again raises cost of shorting stocks to help stabilise market

HOT NEWS