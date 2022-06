Based on current projections of what the interest rate path may be, inflation will stay above the Fed's 2% target "for a long time," said Gopinath, speaking at an online event hosted by the Financial Times.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said separately on Wednesday that the current annual inflation rate of 8% is "unacceptable" for the United States and 2% is an "appropriate target."

