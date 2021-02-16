Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF says Canada must justify post-pandemic stimulus spending, needs clearer fiscal anchor

02/16/2021 | 02:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: St. Catherine Street is seen on the first night curfew imposed by the Quebec government

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada must justify its planned C$100 billion ($78.86 billion)post-pandemic stimulus plan before committing to significant new spending and should commit to a clear fiscal anchor, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The IMF, in a mission report, said Canada's response to COVID-19 was "timely, decisive, and well-coordinated." But it warned that the crisis had exposed cracks in the country's social safety net and urged clear targets for support and stimulus.

"The federal government's commitment to spend up to 4 percent of GDP over the next three years to support the recovery needs further justification," the IMF said in the report following an official visit.

"While the government still has some fiscal space, the additional spending, if deemed unjustified, could weaken the credibility of the fiscal framework," it added.

Canada's Liberal government said last year it would spend up to 3-4% of GDP to help boost growth once the pandemic is under control.

But in its report, the IMF cautioned Canada to calibrate its stimulus plans carefully, with the aim of supporting full-capacity growth and preventing permanent damage to output, before committing funds.

It also noted that while the introduction of "fiscal guard-rails" were a welcome step, more clarity was necessary, and said a clear debt anchor is needed to ensure "that credibility in the fiscal framework is maintained over the medium term."

Prior to the pandemic, the Liberal government anchored its spending by targeting an annual decrease in its debt-to-GDP ratio.

"We have a plan to provide meaningful investment to build our way out of the coronavirus recession, so our economy comes roaring back stronger than before," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement reacting to the report.

The government plans to give details on its stimulus plan with its budget, expected in March or April.

($1 = 1.2680 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Julie Gordon


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09aOil settles near 13-month highs; Texas deep freeze supports
RE
09:07aCVS to re-enter Obamacare market in 2021
RE
09:05aCompanies forced to halt operations as freeze grips parts of United States
RE
09:01aKKR : Optiv Announces Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Readiness Services to Guide Organizations Through Federal Regulations
BU
08:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Recovery rally drives S&P 500, Dow to new peaks
RE
08:53aIMF says Canada must justify post-pandemic stimulus spending, needs clearer fiscal anchor
RE
08:50aRecovery rally drives S&P 500, Dow to new peaks
RE
08:50aChip shortage could impact nearly 1 million vehicles of production in first quarter - IHS
RE
08:37aMICHAEL KLEIN : Lucid Motors nears SPAC deal as Klein launches financing - sources
RE
08:37aU.S. regulators open investigation into Texas, Midwest power outages
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall
2Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
3MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks rise, bonds sell off as the 'reflation' trade ga..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Indian tribunal blocks regulator's order on Future chief, company says
5U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ