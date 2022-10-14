Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IMF says EU support measures on energy should not distort price signals

10/14/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Measures by European Union countries to shield households and companies from the energy price surge should be temporary and targeted but, crucially, encourage lower consumption by not distorting price signals, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

The head of the IMF's European Department, Alfred Kammer, told a news conference a good example of a well-targeted measure was support for low and middle-income households through lump-sum rebates on their energy bills.

A less efficient alternative would be higher tariffs for higher levels of energy consumption.

"While such an approach is not fully targeted to the vulnerable, it is still a better option than broad price caps," he said.

Providing help only to those who need it most was key also because broad support would exacerbate the high inflation that the European Central Bank is trying to tame with steep interest rate increases and complicate efforts to keep public finances healthy.

Kammer said the cost of living for households across Europe has gone up by more than 7% on average in 2022 because of higher energy prices.

Compensating fully the bottom 20% of households would cost 0.4% of GDP, while compensating the lower 40% would cost close to 1% of GDP, he said.

"However, the fiscal costs of some of the existing packages, including new measures being announced, are vastly larger than these numbers. So, clearly, there is room to provide support for vulnerable people at lower cost," he said.

Kammer added that the issue of help for companies would best be solved at the EU, rather than the national level, to preserve fair competition in the bloc's single market.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:16pHousing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:11pCitigroup says it's in dialogue with regulators on consent order
RE
02:06pEgypt's Suez Canal to offer ships fuelling and catering services -state media
RE
02:05pIndia cuts base import price of palm oil, gold
RE
02:05pGlobal markets like 'whack-a-mole', volatility, liquidity are issues - bank execs
RE
02:03pCanada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals -finmin
RE
02:02pBMW to move production of electric minis from UK to China -The Times
RE
01:55pUkraine's Marchenko to chair IMF, World Bank governing boards in 2023
RE
01:54pSome EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips
RE
01:52pHundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
2Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
3Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
4U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
5Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January

HOT NEWS