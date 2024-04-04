April 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that current managing director Kristalina Georgieva is the only candidate for the job, which comes open in October.

"The period for submitting nominations for the position of the next Managing Director closed on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. One candidate, the current Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, has been nominated," it said in a statement.

Georgieva's current five-year term ends on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Paul Grant and David Ljunggren; Editing by Doina Chiacu)