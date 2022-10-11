Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IMF says Malawi requested financial support under 'Food Shock Window'

10/11/2022 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Women carry baskets with food items on their heads at a market in Blantyre

(Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that it had held discussions with Malawian authorities on their request for financial support under the Fund's "Food Shock Window" and for a staff-monitored programme.

The support would aim to address the southern African country's urgent financing needs and support reforms while it makes progress on a debt restructuring, IMF said in a statement.

"Discussions will continue in Washington DC during October 11-17 on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings with a view to making sufficient progress to be able to present the authorities' request for emergency financing ... to the IMF's Executive Board, as soon as possible," the IMF said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:43aKwarteng says his tax cut plan led to IMF raising UK growth forecast
RE
10:41aUK finance minister Kwarteng commits to look at gilt market turmoil
RE
10:40aHard to predict Russia's possible nuclear arms use -Japan PM
RE
10:38aIMF warns inflation fight, geopolitical events driving up financial stability risks
RE
10:38aTSX slides to mid-July lows on recession fears
RE
10:34aBNY Mellon to offer crypto services
RE
10:32aGold choppy as market awaits key U.S. inflation data
RE
10:31aPutin says Russia not working 'against anyone' in energy markets
RE
10:30aUk dmo says syndication of new conventional gilt maturing in 203…
RE
10:30aJury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Ferrari, Meta..
2Volkswagen: stabilization period over for Porsche IPO
3FedEx's reduced holiday forecast no surprise to skeptical contractors
4Analysis-Musk's banks may have a way to cut losses from Twitter deal
5Cryptoverse: Hack jitters push bitcoin investors back to the future

HOT NEWS