IMF says Malawi requests four-year credit facility

BLANTYRE, June 6 (Reuters) - Malawi has requested a
four-year extended credit facility to help with balance of
payments difficulties, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
said on Monday.
The donor-dependent southern African country has been
experiencing acute foreign currency shortages. Late last month
it allowed its kwacha currency to weaken 25% against the dollar.
"The authorities have requested an arrangement (on) the back
of the protracted balance of payments problem," the IMF said in
a statement after talks with Malawian government officials and
private sector representatives.
The fund said restoring debt sustainability and resolving a
case involving alleged misreporting of foreign-exchange reserves
were pre-requisites for IMF support.
"While the authorities are addressing these issues, the IMF
team conducted a mission to agree on (a) macroeconomic
framework, policies and reforms," it added.
The IMF said it welcomed the move to normalise the forex
market and that Malawi's authorities had engaged a debt advisor
to suport efforts to address unsustainable public debt.
(Writing by Alexander Winning
Editing by James Macharia Chege)