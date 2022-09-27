Advanced search
IMF says UK fiscal measures will 'likely increase inequality', urges rethink

09/27/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiscal measures adopted by Britain will likely increase inequality, a spokesperson for the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, urging UK authorities to consider providing more targeted support to affected families and businesses.

"We are closely monitoring recent economic developments in the UK and are engaged with the authorities," the spokesperson said, in response to a query from Reuters after the British pound hit an all-time low amid market concerns.

"Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS