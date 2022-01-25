Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF says UK should consider 'well-targeted' action on energy prices

01/25/2022 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath speaks in her office during the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Washington

(Reuters) - Britain should consider more support for the poorest households which will face a big increase in their energy bills when regulated prices rise in April, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

"Very targeted, well-targeted support is important," IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said at a news conference when asked if Britain's government should provide more support for low income households.

"This should be well-targeted support to highly vulnerable households who are having to face very high cost increases ... That would be useful. These energy costs are going to go up in April further," she added.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05aAdm cfo ray young says about 45% of renewable diesel production…
RE
10:05aIMF warns Fed tightening may delay Asia's recovery
RE
10:03aOil stable as tight supply counters falling U.S. markets
RE
10:02aMexico's main stock index extends losses, falls more than 1.3%…
RE
10:01aBritain's Boohoo begins production at first manufacturing site
RE
10:00aIMF says UK should consider 'well-targeted' action on energy prices
RE
10:00aS&P 500 on course to confirm correction, falls 10% from Jan peak
RE
09:59aS&P 500 on course to confirm correction, falls 10% from Jan peak
RE
09:57aTropical storm Ana kills at least three in Mozambique, Malawi
RE
09:53aAdm ceo juan luciano says demand for refined soybean oil from re…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2S&P 500 on course to confirm correction, falls 10% from Jan peak
3Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Fox, Uni..
4Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges
5Wall Street futures down, markets spooked by Ukraine fears, Fed hawkish..

HOT NEWS