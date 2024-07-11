(Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is assessing recent developments in Kenya and program reviews are an opportunity to adjust, following deadly protests that culminated in the government's pulling of a bill that included $2.7 billion in tax increases.

"At every program review we do take the opportunity to assess developments and make adjustments considering the evolving circumstances, and that's exactly what we're doing in our active and constructive discussion with the Kenyan authorities," fund spokesperson Julie Kozack said in a scheduled press briefing.

Reuters reported last week that Kenyan President William Ruto spoke by phone with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in the days after he withdrew the proposed bill.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and David Lawder)