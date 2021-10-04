IMF says board met with WilmerHale lawyers on World Bank data probe

The WilmerHale report alleged that Georgieva, as the World Bank's CEO in 2017, applied undue pressure on staff https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16to alter data in the flagship "Doing Business" report to benefit China.

The IMF board "remains committed to a thorough, objective, and timely review" of the matter, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)