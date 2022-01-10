Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening

01/10/2022 | 12:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Emerging economies must prepare for U.S. interest rate hikes, the International Monetary Fund said, warning that faster than expected Federal Reserve moves could rattle financial markets and trigger capital outflows and currency depreciation abroad.

In a blog published Monday, the IMF said it expected robust U.S. growth to continue, with inflation likely to moderate later in the year. The global lender is due to release fresh global economic forecasts on Jan. 25.

It said a gradual, well-telegraphed tightening of U.S. monetary policy would likely have little impact on emerging markets, with foreign demand offsetting the impact of rising financing costs.

But broad-based U.S. wage inflation or sustained supply bottlenecks could boost prices more than anticipated and fuel expectations for more rapid inflation, triggering faster rate hikes by the U.S. central bank.

"Emerging economies should prepare for potential bouts of economic turbulence," the IMF said, citing the risks posed by faster-than-expected Fed rate hikes and the resurgent pandemic.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard this week said the Fed could raise interest rates as soon as March, months earlier than previously expected, and is now in a "good position" to take even more aggressive steps against inflation, as needed.

"Faster Fed rate increases could rattle financial markets and tighten financial conditions globally. These developments could come with a slowing of U.S. demand and trade and may lead to capital outflows and currency depreciation in emerging markets," senior IMF officials wrote in the blog.

It said emerging markets with high public and private debt, foreign exchange exposures, and lower current-account balances had already seen larger movements of their currencies relative to the U.S. dollar.

The fund said emerging markets with stronger inflation pressures or weaker institutions should act swiftly to let currencies depreciate and raise benchmark interest rates.It urged central banks to clearly and consistently communicate their plans to tighten policy, and said countries with high levels of debt denominated in foreign currencies should look to hedge their exposures where feasible.

Governments could also announce plans to boost fiscal resources by gradually increasing tax revenues, implementing pension and subsidy overhauls, or other measures, it added.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.20% 0.7192 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.35849 Delayed Quote.0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7903 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.1333 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.013489 Delayed Quote.0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.07% 0.67692 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aGold slips as Fed rate-hike bets lift yields ahead of U.S. data
RE
12:30aIMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening
RE
12:22aIndia's COVID-19 cases multiply, vulnerable groups given vaccine boosters
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:01aDollar firm as inflation test looms
RE
12:01a'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' take top Golden Globes at off-screen ceremony
RE
01/10Imf says broad wage inflation or sustained supply bottlenecks could boost u.s. prices more than expected, trigger faster fed rate increases
RE
01/10Imf says continues to expect robust u.s. growth, sees inflation moderating later this year
RE
01/10Faster fed rate hikes could rattle financial markets, result in slowing u.s. demand and capital outflows from emerging markets -imf
RE
01/10Imf says expects global recovery to continue in 2022 and 2023, but risks remain elevated by resurgent pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYC building space heater malfunction sparks fire that kills 19, includ..
2OneConnect Inks New Strategic Partnership Agreement with Chengfang Fina..
3Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results ..
4Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal ac..
5Chinese developer Shimao puts all property projects on sale - Caixin

HOT NEWS