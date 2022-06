That would be its third downgrade this year. In April, the IMF had already slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023.

Rice told a regular IMF briefing that the overall outlook still called for growth across the globe, albeit at a slower level, but a number of countries may be facing a recession.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Jorgelina do Rosario)