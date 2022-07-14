Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF says hopes to start lending from new resilience trust in October

07/14/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it hopes to begin lending from its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) for vulnerable low and middle-income economies in October at the time of its annual meeting.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a news briefing that funding pledges for the new RST, for which about three quarters of IMF members will be eligible, have now reached about $37 billion. The Fund hopes to reach its initial goal of $45 billion soon, he added.

The IMF conceived of the new trust as a way for wealthier countries to channel their shares of last year's $650 billion distribution of IMF monetary reserves known as Special Drawing Rights to poorer and vulnerable countries, including middle income countries.

Rice said that unlike most IMF lending programs, the new facility would be able to provide long-term financing with 20-year maturities and a 10.5-year grace period. The facility would require high-quality policy reforms and overall debt sustainability, he added.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29pItaly's president rejects Draghi resignation, tells him to address parliament
RE
02:28pPakistan government cuts fuel prices to pass on global drop to consumers
RE
02:27pIndexes pare losses, nasdaq now essentially flat…
RE
02:25pBank of America fined $225 million for 'botched' disbursement of jobless benefits during pandemic
RE
02:20pU.S. Senate to vote as soon as Tuesday on China chip competition bill -source
RE
02:17pFED'S POWELL, CLARIDA TRADING ACTIVITIES VIOLATED NO RULES : watchdog
RE
02:17pBritain's power grid provides electricity to Europe - FT
RE
02:07pIMF says hopes to start lending from new resilience trust in October
RE
02:05pBritain’s power grid provides electricity lifeline to europe -…
RE
02:00pGrand jury issues hate crimes, firearms charges on Buffalo mass shooting suspect
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, American Express, Cisco, Glencore, Visa, ..
2Gorilla Technology Group Inc., a Global Leader in Edge Artificial Intel..
3Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of..
4TESLA : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
5THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS