Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF says it's 'clear-eyed' about risks to Argentine economy and new program

03/31/2022 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Argentine government have been "clear-eyed" about the exceptionally high risks facing the Argentine economy and a new $44 billion IMF program approved Friday, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice told reporters Argentina's economy was recovering more strongly than expected after three years of recession and persistent high inflation, but it was also subject to the global shock caused by the war in Ukraine, and its economic and social situation was fragile.

"So, it's no surprise that the risks to the Argentine economy, and therefore to the program, are high," he said, adding that the IMF would work closely with Argentine authorities to ensure successful implementation of the program.

The executive board of the IMF last week approved a new $44 billion financing program, but said that it comes with "exceptionally high" risks.

It marks the 22nd IMF program for Argentina and comes after more than a year of negotiations. It replaces a failed $57 billion program from 2018, for which Argentina still owes over $40 billion.

Rice said the IMF's board approved the new program because it set realistic and pragmatic objectives, along with credible policies, that would strengthen Argentina's macroeconomic stability and begin tackling its deep-seated challenges.

Implementation would now be key, he said.

"Paraphrasing Winston Churchill, we're at the end of the beginning of this process," Rice said. "Now it's all about implementation so that those objectives ... can be achieved."

While it saw the high risks involved, the IMF was committed to working closely with Argentine authorities to ensure successful implementation of the program, Rice said.

"It's in our shared interest to have a program that can be owned and ... successfully implemented by the Argentine authorities," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Macfie)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aIMF says it's 'clear-eyed' about risks to Argentine economy and new program
RE
11:45aOil plunges, global stocks fall as risk appetites flag
RE
11:44aOman's public debt is expected to reach 19.46 bln omani riyals b…
RE
11:44aFord to halt production at Michigan plant due to chip shortage
RE
11:43aTai says Indo-Pacific economic pact participation is still under consideration
RE
11:39aOman to utilize financial surplus resulting from selling oil pri…
RE
11:39aBurkina junta resists pressure to return to democracy in less than 3 years
RE
11:36aBiden to release of 1 million barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices
RE
11:36aU.S. to issue gender neutral passports, take steps to combat anti- transgender laws
RE
11:35aGold set for best quarter in nearly 2 yrs on Ukraine war, inflation woes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gazprom studies options for halting gas supplies to Europe, Kommersant ..
2Oil plunges, global stocks fall as risk appetites flag
3Nokia Oyj : and Etisalat UAE, from e&, to launch 5G private wireless ne..
4EU lawmakers set to tighten up on crypto transfers
5H&M flags higher prices after profit falls far short of expectations

HOT NEWS