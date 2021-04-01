Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF says rich countries could use taxes to reduce inequalities

04/01/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said advanced economies could use more progressive income taxes, inheritance and property taxes, and taxes on "excess" corporate profits to help reduce inequalities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IMF's Fiscal Monitor said the pandemic had exacerbated pre-existing inequalities in access to health care, education and digital infrastructure, which could cause income gaps to persist generation after generation.

Most countries would need additional revenues to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines and improve services, while interrupting a "vicious cycle" of mutually reinforcing inequalities, it said.

To change course, countries should focus on better investment in education, health and early childhood development, and strengthen social safety nets, it said.

To muster the necessary resources, advanced economies could increase progressivity of income taxation and boost reliance on inheritance/gift taxes and property taxation, the IMF said.

"COVID-19 recovery contributions and 'excess' corporate profits taxes could be considered," it said, adding that wealth taxes were another option if other measures did not suffice.

Emerging market and developing economies should focus on strengthening tax capacity to fund more social spending, it said.

Oxfam welcomed the IMF's backing for taxing of excess corporate profits and top income levels, and urged the IMF to back away from its own austerity requirements.

"The pandemic has deepened inequalities," said Susana Ruiz, the non-profit group's international tax policy leader, noting that billionaires' wealth increased globally by "a staggering $3.9 trillion between March and December 2020."

She said the IMF and governments should avoid repeating what happened after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, when the burden of taxation shifted away from the richest and corporate profits to households.

"Unless the IMF takes its own advice on taxing the rich to reduce the gap between rich and poor, inequalities will continue to increase, and we will not be able to build back better,” Ruiz said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02pU S ENERGY  : OPEC+ agrees oil output rise from May, after U.S. call to Saudi
RE
01:00pIMF says rich countries could use taxes to reduce inequalities
RE
12:59pCanada govt's bid to create national securities regulator stalls
RE
12:59pOPEC+ agrees oil output rise from May, after U.S. call to Saudi
RE
12:54pFrontier CEO says now making money with low fares in pandemic as stock debuts
RE
12:54pRussia's Novak hopes global oil stocks return to normal in 2-3 months
RE
12:52pS&P 500 hits 4,000 on tech power, recovery optimism
RE
12:52pGlobal equities surge on factory data, stimulus hopes
RE
12:48pPfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot 91% effective in updated data, protective against South African variant
RE
12:47pEurope's IPO market roars back to life, can it last?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
5CAC 40 : IT firm Atos' shares slump 18% after accounting issues disclosed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ