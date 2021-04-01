IMF says rich countries could use taxes to reduce inequalities

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday said advanced economies could use more
progressive income taxes, inheritance and property taxes, and
taxes on "excess" corporate profits to help reduce inequalities
exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IMF's Fiscal Monitor said the pandemic had exacerbated
pre-existing inequalities in access to health care, education
and digital infrastructure, which could cause income gaps to
persist generation after generation.
Most countries would need additional revenues to ensure
access to COVID-19 vaccines and improve services, while
interrupting a "vicious cycle" of mutually reinforcing
inequalities, it said.
To change course, countries should focus on better
investment in education, health and early childhood development,
and strengthen social safety nets, it said.
To muster the necessary resources, advanced economies could
increase progressivity of income taxation and boost reliance on
inheritance/gift taxes and property taxation, the IMF said.
"COVID-19 recovery contributions and 'excess' corporate
profits taxes could be considered," it said, adding that wealth
taxes were another option if other measures did not suffice.
Emerging market and developing economies should focus on
strengthening tax capacity to fund more social spending, it
said.
Oxfam welcomed the IMF's backing for taxing of excess
corporate profits and top income levels, and urged the IMF to
back away from its own austerity requirements.
"The pandemic has deepened inequalities," said Susana Ruiz,
the non-profit group's international tax policy leader, noting
that billionaires' wealth increased globally by "a staggering
$3.9 trillion between March and December 2020."
She said the IMF and governments should avoid repeating what
happened after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, when the burden
of taxation shifted away from the richest and corporate profits
to households.
"Unless the IMF takes its own advice on taxing the rich to
reduce the gap between rich and poor, inequalities will continue
to increase, and we will not be able to build back better,” Ruiz
said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)