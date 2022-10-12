IMF says strong UK institution, earlier budget will reassure markets

Gaspar said markets had become more sensitive to weak or deteriorating fundamentals and were looking for certainty in a very uncertain world, which was difficult to achieve.

In Britain's case, he said, strong institutions like the Bank of England, the Treasury and the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), coupled with the pulled-forward date for a full fiscal plan and costing of fiscal measures by OBR would "contribute to give the market the certainty that it seeks," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)