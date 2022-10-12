Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
News 

IMF says strong UK institution, earlier budget will reassure markets

10/12/2022 | 09:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund logo is seen at IMF headquarters in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain's strong institutions and its decision to release a full-fledged fiscal plan on Oct. 31 will help give financial markets the certainty they need, Vitor Gaspar, head of the International Monetary Fund's fiscal affairs department, said on Wednesday.

Gaspar said markets had become more sensitive to weak or deteriorating fundamentals and were looking for certainty in a very uncertain world, which was difficult to achieve.

In Britain's case, he said, strong institutions like the Bank of England, the Treasury and the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), coupled with the pulled-forward date for a full fiscal plan and costing of fiscal measures by OBR would "contribute to give the market the certainty that it seeks," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
