BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday its technical staff is working with Argentine authorities to strengthen the economic program agreed with country in the context of a severe drought that is hurting the key grains sector.

The IMF said in a statement sent to Reuters that talks with the Argentine government are "progressing constructively." (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Anthony Esposito)