IMF says 'very concerned' about Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis

04/09/2022 | 11:01am EDT
COLOMBO, April 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Saturday it was "very concerned" about Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis and that it had started technical-level engagement with finance ministry and central bank officials for a loan programme.

"We commit to assisting Sri Lanka consistent with our policies, and will engage in discussions on a possible programme with senior policymakers in the coming days and weeks," IMF's Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Masahiro Nozaki, told Reuters in a statement.

"We are monitoring the political and economic developments very closely," Nozaki said. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal, Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
