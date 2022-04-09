IMF says 'very concerned' about Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis

COLOMBO, April 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) said on Saturday it was "very concerned" about Sri Lanka's
ongoing economic crisis and that it had started technical-level
engagement with finance ministry and central bank officials for
a loan programme.
"We commit to assisting Sri Lanka consistent with our
policies, and will engage in discussions on a possible programme
with senior policymakers in the coming days and weeks," IMF's
Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Masahiro Nozaki, told Reuters in a
statement.
"We are monitoring the political and economic developments
very closely," Nozaki said.
