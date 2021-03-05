Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF says will continue talks with Zambia, progress made

03/05/2021 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

LUSAKA (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that headway had been made in three weeks of talks over a programme for Zambia and discussions would continue, though a number of challenges remained.

The southern African copper producer became the continent's first pandemic-era sovereign default after missing a coupon payment on a dollar bond in November.

"Significant progress has been made and discussions are expected to continue in the next few weeks, following additional technical work on the appropriate policy package," the IMF said in a statement.

The IMF said work towards implementing fiscal reforms to correct large fiscal imbalances, ramping up revenues and improving governance was still needed, however.

Zambia's debt load was considered unsustainable even before the pandemic. That debt includes around $3 billion in outstanding Eurobonds and another $3 billion owed to China and Chinese entities. Tensions between those two groups of creditors have so far stymied attempts to restructure Zambia's debt.

In a separate statement on Thursday, Zambia's finance minister Bwalya Ng'andu said his government was committed to securing an IMF programme.

"We value the work we have embarked on with the IMF and will pursue our discussions on detailed policy measures to return our economy and public finances to a sustainable trajectory," he said.

Creditors welcomed the announcement but were cautious about the speed of progress ahead.

"I think this (is) enough to keep the bonds supported for now as it suggests talks will continue, but we all know that reaching an agreement will take time given the track record of Zambia when it comes to negotiations with the Fund," said one investor holding the bonds.

Lusaka asked for a programme with the Fund in December and requested debt relief in January under a new common framework backed by the Group of 20 major economies and designed to help the world's poorest countries tackle their debt burden.

Zambia's 2027 bond traded 0.4 cents higher at 58.667 cents in the dollar, while the 2024 issue was flat at 59.26 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula in Lusaka, Rodrigo Campos in New York and Joe Bavier in Johannesburg, editing by Karin Strohecker in London)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53aBritain starts formal countdown in 'final chapter' of Libor
RE
02:48aOil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April
RE
02:47aOECD ECONOMIC SURVEY OF CANADA : Thursday 11 March
PU
02:47aCONSUMER PRICES, OECD - UPDATED : 3 March 2021
PU
02:47aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND  : to release Interim Economic Outlook on Tuesday 9 March 2021
PU
02:45aIMF says will continue talks with Zambia, progress made
RE
02:44aCredit Suisse winds down Greensill-linked funds
RE
02:40aChina defence spending gets mild boost amid economic caution
RE
02:32aForeign demand drives up German industrial orders in January
RE
02:32aHours-long reading of legislation delays debate on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
2COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Wall Street slumps on Fed remarks, bond scare
3U.S. job growth likely regained steam in February
4Credit Suisse winds down Greensill-linked funds
5Global semiconductor shortage spurs run on vintage chipmaking tools
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ