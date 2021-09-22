IMF sees Gambia's GDP returning to 4.9% growth this year

DAKAR, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Gambia's economy should recover to growth of 4.9% in 2021 from a small contraction last year caused by the coronavirus crisis, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

The IMF said it would ask its board to approve the disbursement of a further $7 million under a programme worth around $47 million that it agreed last year to help Gambia weather the pandemic and pursue reforms.

"The economy is showing some early signs of recovery, but the third wave of COVID-19 is weighing on a vigorous rebound," the IMF said in a statement.

After shrinking 0.2% in 2020, the gross domestic product of mainland Africa's smallest country could reach an average of 6% in the medium term if its tourism sector recovers and authorities rapidly expand coronavirus vaccine coverage, it said.

Gambia's COVID-19 vaccination rate is low like many other countries in Africa, where less than 3.5% of people are vaccinated against the virus. That could allow the disease to keep circulating for longer, the World Health Organization warned last week.

Overall, Gambia has recorded about 9,888 coronavirus cases and 332 deaths, data compiled by Reuters shows. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Peter Cooney)