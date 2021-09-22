IMF sees Gambia's GDP returning to 4.9% growth this year

DAKAR, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Gambia's economy should recover
to growth of 4.9% in 2021 from a small contraction last year
caused by the coronavirus crisis, the International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday.
The IMF said it would ask its board to approve the
disbursement of a further $7 million under a programme worth
around $47 million that it agreed last year to help Gambia
weather the pandemic and pursue reforms.
"The economy is showing some early signs of recovery, but
the third wave of COVID-19 is weighing on a vigorous rebound,"
the IMF said in a statement.
After shrinking 0.2% in 2020, the gross domestic product of
mainland Africa's smallest country could reach an average of 6%
in the medium term if its tourism sector recovers and
authorities rapidly expand coronavirus vaccine coverage, it
said.
Gambia's COVID-19 vaccination rate is low like many other
countries in Africa, where less than 3.5% of people are
vaccinated against the virus. That could allow the disease to
keep circulating for longer, the World Health Organization
warned last week.
Overall, Gambia has recorded about 9,888 coronavirus cases
and 332 deaths, data compiled by Reuters shows.
