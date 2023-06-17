TEGUCIGALPA, June 16 (Reuters) - Honduran economic growth is seen slowing to about 3% in 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated in a statement issued on Friday, pointing to fewer remittances and pressures on the energy and farm sectors stemming from drought conditions.

The Central American country's economy expanded by 4% last year, according to official data, and the government has forecast gross domestic product growth of between 3.5% and 4.0% this year. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)