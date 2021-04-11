IMF sees Iran economy recovering this year but inflation still on the up

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund
expects inflation in Iran to rise further this year and called
for reforms as the economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis.
Iran was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, which
intensified economic pressures coming from sanctions that curb
oil sales vital for the OPEC producer.
Inflation is expected to rise to 39% this year from 36.5%
last year, the IMF has estimated.
"We expect the Iranian economy will turn into positive
growth this year and next year," Jihad Azour, director of the
IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, told Reuters.
The IMF had estimated in October last year Iran's economy
would shrink by 5% in 2020 but has revised upwards its estimate
to a 1.5% growth in 2020 and a 2.5% growth this year, it said in
its World Economic Outlook report last week.
"Going forward it’s important to start dealing with some of
the weaknesses that exist in the economy," Azour said.
"To address the issue of inflation it’s important to address
the issue of the multiple currency regime that exists in Iran,
and this is something that would help not only address inflation
but also improve the overall macroeconomic stability."
The Iranian rial official rate is set at 42,000 to the U.S.
dollar, but its market rate stood at around 250,000 against the
dollar last week, according to foreign exchange website
Bonbast.com.
Azour said improving financial inclusion, reforming the
financial sector and state-owned enterprises should be a
priority, as well as providing more space to the private sector,
which would help create jobs.
Unemployment will rise to 11.2% this year and 11.7% next
year from 10.8% in 2020, the IMF has estimated.
The Islamic Republic asked the IMF last year for $5 billion
in emergency funding to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Azour said the request was still being studied "in order to
get the necessary information to assess the balance of payment
need and also the repayment capacity and debt sustainability."
