IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund
said on Thursday Saudi Arabia's economy is recovering well from
the COVID-19 pandemic and the fund expected the non-oil economy
to grow by 4.3% this year, with overall GDP growth seen at 2.4%.
Real oil GDP is expected to shrink by 0.4%, the IMF said in
a statement, as production is assumed to stay in line with an
agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies, known as OPEC+.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, was
pummelled by the double blow of last year's historic oil price
crash and the COVID-19 pandemic's impact, though the economy
showed signs of improvement from late in the year.
Investment by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the
Public Investment Fund, is expected to offset government fiscal
consolidation's drag on growth, the IMF said. PIF's investments
are a central part of the country's economic development
programme Vision 2030, which aims to wean the economy off oil.
The IMF's executive directors "underscored the importance of
monitoring fiscal risks and developing a robust sovereign
asset-liability management framework given the growing role of
the Public Investment Fund and public-private partnerships (PPP)
in the economy".
The directors also agreed that the Saudi riyal's exchange
rate peg to the U.S. dollar "continues to serve the economy well
given the current economic structure".
"While fully agreeing with this, many directors also
encouraged the authorities to review the peg over the medium
term to ensure that it remains appropriate given the plans for
economic diversification."
(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia
Editing by Chris Reese and Giles Elgood)