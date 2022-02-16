Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF sees inflation as 'significant risk,' but eyes gradual moderation in rising prices

02/16/2022 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Headline inflation has moved above central bank targets in most Group of 20 economies despite weaker growth momentum and remains a "significant risk," but rising prices should moderate gradually in most economies this year, the IMF said Wednesday.

The International Monetary Fund said inflation had "continued to surprise on the upside" mainly due to rising commodity and shipping prices, continued mismatches in supply and demand, and shifting demand for more goods.

But longer-term inflation expectations remained generally well-anchored in economies with strong policy frameworks, the global lender said in a surveillance note prepared for a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers this week.

The IMF said downside risks continued to dominate and economic indicators released after it downgraded its forecast for global growth by half a percentage point to 4.4% in January pointed to "weak growth momentum."

Renewed mobility restrictions in the euro area, Japan and Britain had weakened service-sector activity in recent months, while the spread of the coronavirus had dented consumer sentiment in the United States.

IMF staff estimated that supply disruptions had likely subtracted between 0.5 and 1 percentage point from global gross domestic product growth in 2021 and lifted core inflation by 1 percentage point, the IMF said.

The potential emergence of new and dangerous variants of the COVID-19 virus could drag down economic activity.

Supply-demand mismatches could also take longer to resolve than expected, weighing on output and fueling wage inflation, which in term could prompt an earlier-than-expected tightening of monetary policy in major advanced economies, especially in the United States, the world's largest economy, the IMF said.

"This could dampen the global growth outlook, lead to a sudden tightening of financial conditions, and prompt capital outflows from emerging market economies," the IMF said, noting the added risk posed by already-high debt levels.

China's economy, the world's second largest, could see growth slow further if it ran into further problems in its real estate market, private consumption did not recover, and a widespread COVID-19 outbreak caused further disruption, it warned.

Central banks in emerging market economies should be prepared for adverse shocks if inflation continues to rise in major economies and they adopted steeper-than-expected interest rate increases, the fund said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.21% 0.63076 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.17% 1.19432 Delayed Quote.0.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.19% 0.693299 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.03% 0.011716 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.09% 0.879949 Delayed Quote.0.57%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aG20 finance chiefs to discuss Ukraine this week - German official
RE
10:15aU.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Fell Again in February -- NAHB
DJ
10:13aU.S. refers 80 unruly passengers to FBI for criminal review
RE
10:09aExclusive - Jana Partners launches proxy fight at Zendesk, nominates four to board
RE
10:04aBank of America's CEO says consumer spending levels continue to grow
RE
10:03aRouble trims gains as West says no sign of Russian troop pullback
RE
10:03aIvory Coast to announce $20 million cashew sector aid plan -source
RE
10:02aIMF sees inflation as 'significant risk,' but eyes gradual moderation in rising prices
RE
10:01aMacron hosts talks on how to keep fighting jihadists in Sahel
RE
10:00aConstruction industry groups oppose Biden's executive order in letter to White House
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Ericsson shares drop after probe on graft in Iraq when ISIS active
3Stocks creep up, await proof of Ukraine de-escalation
4Analyst recommendations: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Ho..
5U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says

HOT NEWS