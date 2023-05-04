Negotiations over key budget targets such as the fiscal deficit are one of the last hurdles before the IMF approves a staff-level agreement to release $1.1 billion in funding, which has been delayed for months, that is crucial for Pakistan to resolve an acute balance of payments crisis.
A successful staff level agreement (SLA) for the 9th review, which has been pending since November, will unlock the $1.1 billion tranche. The funding is a part of a $6.5 billion bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which is due to end in June, prior to the budget.
"In all IMF programs, the authorities issue a letter of intent associated with the last review outlining their policy intentions for the period after the program," said Nathan Porter, mission chief to Pakistan.
(Reporting by Ariba Shahid; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)
By Ariba Shahid