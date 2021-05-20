Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF unveils plans to include climate, digital tech into economic assessments

05/20/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday unveiled plans to revamp the way it conducts economic assessments to better account for risks related to climate change, inequality and demographics, as well as evolving digital technologies.

The new approach was agreed by the IMF's executive board after the global lender's first comprehensive review of its surveillance work since 2014. It will provide strategic direction for its economic analysis in coming years.

Civil society groups lauded the changes, which acknowledge for the first time that climate-change related policies affect overall economic performance, but said the IMF should have enacted further-reaching changes regarding climate and poverty.

"It aims to make our surveillance - our economic analysis and assessment - more timely, more topical, more targeted, better-informed. In short - modernized," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular briefing.

The changes are aimed at enhancing the quality and traction of surveillance to better help IMF members navigate coming challenges and achieve resilient growth, and macroeconomic stability, the IMF said in a 49-page paper on the changes.

It said the COVID-19 pandemic was still depressing economic activity in many parts of the world and had exacerbated inequality and sent public debt levels sharply higher, which in turn could pose risks to economic stability in some regions.

In addition to macrofinancial factors, the paper cited significant uncertainties and risks linked to digital technologies, including cryptocurrencies; climate change; inequality; demographics; and a more multipolar landscape. To better assess countries' economic prospects, the IMF's analysis should prioritize looking at risks and uncertainties; preempting and mitigating cross-border spillovers; taking a longer view aimed at fostering economic sustainability; and adopting a more unified approach to promote strong and sustainable growth, the paper said.

Oxfam and other civil society groups welcomed the Fund's plans, but said the changes did not go far enough to address the "disastrous effects of rising inequality," climate change and persistent gender imbalances. They also criticized the IMF for not consulting more fully with non-governmental organizations in its review.

Recourse, a group focused on development finance, voiced similar concerns and said the IMF should have compelled the 20 biggest emitters of carbon dioxide to account for the consequences of those emissions on global sustainability.

Sargon Nissan, IMF project manager at Recourse, said the Fund's Comprehensive Surveillance Review revealed the obstacles imposed by the IMF's governance since the world's biggest economies are also the Fund's biggest shareholders. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20pDollar driven back to multi-month low by risk appetite bounce
RE
03:17pREADOUT : U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Tax Policy Meetings
PU
03:14pIMF unveils plans to include climate, digital tech into economic assessments
RE
03:09pOil falls 2% on possible return of Iranian supply
RE
02:55pMCT Introduces BAM Marketplace, the First Truly Open Mortgage Loan Exchange
SE
02:55pExecutive Order on Cybersecurity, Ransomware Headline CISO Gathering in Northern California
GL
02:38pStocks climb with tech shares, Treasury yields fall, cryptos bounce
RE
02:37pWall Street on track to snap 3-day losing streak as technology stocks rise
RE
02:36pBank of Canada frets over hot housing market, indicates rate hike off cards
RE
02:36pU.s. cdc says 7,831,743 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of may 20 vs 7,830,205 doses administered as of may 19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb with tech shares, Treasury yields fall, cryptos bounce
2Crypto recovery rally fades as Treasury proposal weighs on gains
3Dollar comes down from Fed minutes high
4FTSE 100 : Industrials push FTSE 100 higher; Trainline slumps
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Every second counts as startups race to deliver fresh food

HOT NEWS