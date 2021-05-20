IMF unveils plans to include climate, digital tech into economic assessments

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday unveiled plans to revamp the way it conducts
economic assessments to better account for risks related to
climate change, inequality and demographics, as well as evolving
digital technologies.
The new approach was agreed by the IMF's executive board
after the global lender's first comprehensive review of its
surveillance work since 2014. It will provide strategic
direction for its economic analysis in coming years.
Civil society groups lauded the changes, which acknowledge
for the first time that climate-change related policies affect
overall economic performance, but said the IMF should have
enacted further-reaching changes regarding climate and poverty.
"It aims to make our surveillance - our economic analysis
and assessment - more timely, more topical, more targeted,
better-informed. In short - modernized," IMF spokesman Gerry
Rice told a regular briefing.
The changes are aimed at enhancing the quality and traction
of surveillance to better help IMF members navigate coming
challenges and achieve resilient growth, and macroeconomic
stability, the IMF said in a 49-page paper on the changes.
It said the COVID-19 pandemic was still depressing economic
activity in many parts of the world and had exacerbated
inequality and sent public debt levels sharply higher, which in
turn could pose risks to economic stability in some regions.
In addition to macrofinancial factors, the paper cited
significant uncertainties and risks linked to digital
technologies, including cryptocurrencies; climate change;
inequality; demographics; and a more multipolar landscape.
To better assess countries' economic prospects, the IMF's
analysis should prioritize looking at risks and uncertainties;
preempting and mitigating cross-border spillovers; taking a
longer view aimed at fostering economic sustainability; and
adopting a more unified approach to promote strong and
sustainable growth, the paper said.
Oxfam and other civil society groups welcomed the Fund's
plans, but said the changes did not go far enough to address the
"disastrous effects of rising inequality," climate change and
persistent gender imbalances.
They also criticized the IMF for not consulting more fully
with non-governmental organizations in its review.
Recourse, a group focused on development finance, voiced
similar concerns and said the IMF should have compelled the 20
biggest emitters of carbon dioxide to account for the
consequences of those emissions on global sustainability.
Sargon Nissan, IMF project manager at Recourse, said the
Fund's Comprehensive Surveillance Review revealed the obstacles
imposed by the IMF's governance since the world's biggest
economies are also the Fund's biggest shareholders.
