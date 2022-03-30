IMF updates guidance to let countries impose pre-emptive capital flow curbs

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday it has updated its guidance on capital
flow restrictions to allow member countries to impose
pre-emptive measures to reduce the risks of abrupt capital
outflows causing financial crises or deep recessions.
The IMF's institutional view on capital controls was
launched in 2012 in the wake of the 2008-2009 financial crisis
to allow for capital flow management measures and
macroprudential measures in the event of capital surges.
Under the new guidance, countries would no longer have to
wait until capital flow surges materialize under the new
guidance. They could impose such measures to counter a gradual
buildup of foreign-currency debt that is not backed by foreign
currency reserves or hedges, the IMF said.
IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said the
changes were the result of analysis of recent capital controls
practices by countries and research into current economic
conditions and vulnerabilities.
"You want to be able to ensure that you are not building up
further financial vulnerabilities - and you can take measures
preemptively to prevent that from happening," Gopinath told
reporters in introducing the new guidance.
"So that when the environment changes, for instance, like
the current environment that we're in where interest rates could
go up very sharply, that you're able to better insulate your
economy," she added.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Will Dunham)