Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF upgrades South Korean growth forecast for this year to 3.6%

03/25/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man looks on cranes and shipping containers from an observation platform at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek

SEOUL (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund upgraded South Korea's 2021 growth forecast on Friday to 3.6% from 3.1% previously, supported by a rebound in tech exports and added fiscal stimulus.

The IMF also recommended further monetary easing as one of policy steps to take to guarantee the recovery is safe, although the government many need to tighten macroprudential policies to mitigate financial stability risks from ballooning household debt.

"Additional monetary policy support would help underpin the recovery and bring inflation closer to the BOK's target more quickly," the IMF said in a statement after its annual review of South Korea.

"More accommodative fiscal and monetary policy would help the economy normalize faster, sustain affected small businesses and bring discouraged workers back into the work force."

The latest projections from the IMF are higher than the Bank of Korea's, which foresee the economy expanding about 3%.

The 0.5 percentage point of upgrade comes as it sees growth in Asia's fourth largest economy to exceed its potential rate, thanks to a 14.9 trillion won ($13.15 billion) of supplementary budget approved by the National Assembly on Thursday.

($1 = 1,132.8400 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Stabilize -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:21pCommunications Services Down Amid Value Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:18pSuez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship
RE
05:17pTech Up After Strong Economic Data Sparks Rotation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:15pSen. Cruz Introduces Bill to Ensure Access to Liquefied Natural Gas Transported by Rail
PU
05:15pSens. Cruz, Inhofe, Capito, Kennedy, Cramer Introduce the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act
PU
05:15pBANK OF KOREA  : Consumer Survey for March 2021
PU
05:14pIMF Raises South Korea's 2021 Growth Forecast
DJ
05:13pFinancials Up As Yield On 10-Year Treasury Holds Above 1.6% -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:12pKOSS  : GameStop leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC. : NETEASE : Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting
2EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship
3Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
4Mastercard resists compound interest on $19 billion UK class action
5SPAC trading pops deflate as 'exuberance and greed' depart

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ