Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF urged to create new trust to bolster work on climate resilience

10/04/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters tackle the Blue Ridge Fire in Yorba Linda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should create a new instrument that lets richer countries channel their newly created IMF reserves to help a broader set of countries tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, a new task force said Monday.

IMF officials have sought for months to rally support for a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-imf-exploring-creation-new-trust-provide-sdrs-broader-group-countries-2021-06-13 that its members could use to donate or lend their share of $650 billion in newly issued Special Drawing Rights (SDR) to low- and middle-income countries - as an alternative to the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, which can be tapped only by the poorest countries.

The issue will be a big topic when IMF member countries meet during the global lender's fall meetings later this month, but some countries have been reluctant to back the proposed trust, arguing that it would move beyond the scope of the IMF.

The Task Force on Climate, Development and the International Monetary Fund, launched Monday, urged support for the new trust, saying the global lender's actions were vital to helping countries better address the rising toll of climate change.

Global damages from extreme weather events totaled over $6 trillion over the past two decades, and will reach an estimated $298 billion in 2021 alone, with a single weather event costing small island states some 100% of GDP, the report said.

The consortium of experts, convened Monday to aid the ministers of finance from the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G24) and Vulnerable Group of Twenty (V20), said the IMF had a "central role to play in the transition to a low carbon and resilient global economy."

"Sustained re-channeling of new SDR issuances into (the RST) could form an essential part of the climate and development finance landscape in emerging market and developing countries, said the experts, who hail from institutions such as the Boston University Global Development Policy Center, the African Economic Research Consortium, and Peking University.

They welcomed a June pledge by the Group of Seven rich economies to rally some $100 billion in resources for countries in need, but said far more funding would be needed.

Even before the pandemic, experts estimated that emerging market and developing economies needed to raise at least 2% of their GDP to meet their climate goals each year through 2030, but the pandemic has further complicated the situation with big debt overhangs and higher borrowing costs.

To help countries reach a net zero economy by 2050, the new trust should offer both short- and long-term financing options, while helping countries respond to climate shocks without sharp increases in their debt levels, the group said.

The IMF could also help by encouraging countries to incorporate fiscal buffers for climate-related risks in budget planning, which would help build up disaster, reserve or contingency savings, they said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54aAsian shares wobble as Evergrande, inflation worries hit confidence
RE
01:36aIndian shares rise after four sessions of losses, pharma top boost
RE
01:30aOil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting
RE
01:21aThailand to cap diesel prices until end-Oct
RE
01:12aIMF urged to create new trust to bolster work on climate resilience
RE
01:09aBHP signs nickel supply deal with Toyota-Panasonic battery maker joint venture
RE
01:06aJapan's outgoing finmin Aso said he urged BOJ to lower inflation target
RE
01:00aGlobal natgas price surge looms for United States this winter
RE
12:59aSoybeans drop to nine-month low on higher U.S. inventories
RE
12:58aFumio Kishida officially elected Japan's 100th prime minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Global Times
2Asian shares wobble as Evergrande, inflation worries hit confidence
3News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
4Galapagos : announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Ph..
5Delta Air's ticket sales improve, reinstates initial Q3 revenue view

HOT NEWS