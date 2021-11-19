Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF urges China to address financial risks in 'clear and coordinated' fashion

11/19/2021 | 02:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China must address financial risks in a "clear and coordinated fashion" and temporarily shift its fiscal policy to a neutral stance from this year's contractionary approach, International Monetary Fund staff said in a statement released on Friday.

"China's recovery is well advanced, but is unbalanced and momentum is slowing, even as downside risks are accumulating," the IMF said in a statement after concluding its 2021 Article IV consultation with China. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23aChina foreign ministry, on taiwan opening office in lithuania , says lithuania will have to pay for what it did
RE
02:22aChina foreign ministry, on taiwan opening office in lithuania , says will take all necessary measures to safeguard sovereinty
RE
02:21aInsurers run from ransomware cover as losses mount
RE
02:21aNikkei rises on chipmakers, energy boost; SoftBank drops
RE
02:17aOil rises as investors look past possible reserve releases
RE
02:13aNationwide profit more than doubles on UK economic rebound
RE
02:13aIMF urges China to address financial risks in 'clear and coordinated' fashion
RE
02:12aS.Africa's Tiger Brands profit hit by civil unrest, product recall
RE
02:12aUK RETAIL SALES RISE BY 0.8% IN OCTOBER : Ons
RE
02:10aFrance unemployment marginally higher in third quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Annou..
3Asia sits out equities rally as Alibaba slides
4Fed policymakers start penciling in earlier U.S. rate hikes
5Magseis Fairfield awarded a 4D OBN contract in the GoM

HOT NEWS