IMF urges China to address financial risks in 'clear and coordinated' fashion

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China must address financial risks in a "clear and coordinated fashion" and temporarily shift its fiscal policy to a neutral stance from this year's contractionary approach, International Monetary Fund staff said in a statement released on Friday.

"China's recovery is well advanced, but is unbalanced and momentum is slowing, even as downside risks are accumulating," the IMF said in a statement after concluding its 2021 Article IV consultation with China. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)