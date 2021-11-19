IMF urges China to address financial risks in 'clear and coordinated' fashion

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China must address financial risks
in a "clear and coordinated fashion" and temporarily shift its
fiscal policy to a neutral stance from this year's
contractionary approach, International Monetary Fund staff said
in a statement released on Friday.
"China's recovery is well advanced, but is unbalanced and
momentum is slowing, even as downside risks are accumulating,"
the IMF said in a statement after concluding its 2021 Article IV
consultation with China.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)